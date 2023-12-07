Self-acclaimed preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame has recounted the impact of his meeting with Strika

The internet sensation relived his experience with the promising Beast of No Nation star, Strika

Netizens weighed in on his role in Strika's turning point from the streets back to filmmaking

Ghanaian internet sensation, Evangelist Suro Nyame has shared his experience meeting Strika of Beast of No Nation fame.

According to the self-acclaimed preacher, he was out on his usual evangelism rounds in the ghettos when he met him.

In a new interview, he recounted that meeting the actor in his poor state saddened him and pushed him to turn things around.

Evangelist recounts his experience with "Beast of No Nation" actor Photo source: Instagram/Gunshot, Instagram/evangsuronyame

SuroNyame entrusts Strika into the hands of Dr Likee

Talking with Zionfelix, the preacher shared details of Strika's resurgence with Dr Likee, admitting that he introduced both parties.

"The boy's talent is immeasurable and it's natural. Ghana cannot sit aloof and watch for Strika's talent to die,” Evangelist SuroNyame said as he referred to Strika's past and the need for a lasting change.

His interview made rounds attracting scores of influential personalities including Dr Likee, who earned significant praise from SuroNyame in a recent video spotted by YEN.com.gh.

No one has met Dr Likee and left without an impact, he added as he talked more about Strika's turn kind courtesy Dr Likee and one other person by the name of Gunshot.

Netizens react to Evangelist SuroNyame's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens shared their thoughts about Suro Nyame's role in Strika's turnaround.

da_dollargram911 said:

Well spoken

official_bakasenata remarked:

Serious ooh galleywood will sit there and this boy life will be wasted just like that, hmmm I wish his mom and dad was to be alive

@blaisesantoskybrain added

he was 12yrs at that time ooh

Strika passionately sings Black Sherif's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Strika passionately singing Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller song.

The Beast of No Nation Star's video excited scores of netizens rooting for him to get back on his feet.

