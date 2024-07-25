Media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his royal wife Miracle have shared hearty moments online

The Ghanaian couple locked in a warm embrace sang joyfully as they relished their marriage

The video thrilled many fans, who shared their admiration for the couple in the comments section

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwawani has given fans a sneak peek of his bond with his wife Miracle, also known by her stool name, Nana Eturba I.

The wife shared loved-up moments with her husband on social media after the latter's birthday party this year.

Mrs Miracle Adoma and her husband flaunt their bond Photo source: Facebook/KofiAdomaNwanwani

Source: Facebook

Mrs Miracle Adoma serenades her husband

In one of the videos posted by Nana Eturba I, the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, she sang Kwabena Kwabena and Obaapa Christy's latest collaboration, Fakye Me.

Her husband watched on with broad smiles, intermittently giving her warm hugs. This comes after the wife's enormous gesture on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's birthday.

At a cerebral party with a few friends and colleagues present, Nana Eturba I surprised her husband with a brand new, fully-furnished studio.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the couple as they enjoyed each other's company in their beautiful home.

Ghanaians hail the Adoma Nwanwanis

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their admiration for the Adoma Nwanwani couple.

Dich Ntwene said:

“Nana has the power to be bossy on Kofi yet Nana has humbled herself to Kofi . Long live Nana .😊🙏🏾”

Anastasia Amoako-Awotwi wote:

“Kofi is seriously in love 🥰 see how he looks at his wife. Love is so beautiful 😍. see the way the wife looks him too.”

LOVELY MAYGEE noted:

“NANA the best wife God has given KOFI 1th. Best couple ever🥰🥰🥰🥰”

KING SAMUEL commented:

“I really love your humbleness. I really want my wife to learn from you”

THE MAKEUP BOSS 🇬🇧 🇬🇭 remarked:

“It’s the way hubby look at Nana for me….. Love at its best”

Mrs Miracle Adoma shares her no. 1 request from her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mrs Miracle Adoma, the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful had explained why she gifted her huband, Kofi Adoma Nwawani a brand new content creation studio.

Mrs Adoma said she used the gesture to help her husband rethink his stance on an issue they've discussed several times privately yet had fallen on deaf ears.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh