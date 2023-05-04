Leader and King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has jetted off to the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort's Coronation

The Asantehene and his wife were welcomed by a group of chiefs who were clothed in traditional cloth

The King, who was stunned in a suit and was accompanied by his wife, greeted their pilots and showed respect before getting on board the jet

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, jet off the shores of Ghana to the coronation of King Charles III & The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.

Otumfuo and his wife, Julia Photo credit: @utvghana

In a video of their departure, the Asnatehene's chiefs gathered around in traditional clothes and awaited his arrival. They gathered at the entrance of the airport in a queue queued to show respect to him.

A convoy of luxurious cars led Asantehene and his wife, Julia. After a few cars and motorbikes arrived at the airport, the Asantehene and Julia exited a car and walked beside his wife to the airport entrance.

The Asantehene, whose handshake has been protected by his chiefs at some important gatherings, humbly greeted the pilots and staff of the jet and ascended the airstair with his beautiful wife.

Watch the video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his wife taking off to the UK in a jet

Asantehene's leadership, fun times, contribution to economic growth and parenthood

The Asantehene is noted for being fluid with his way of life. Though one of the most powerful men in Ghana, he has shown great parenting skills.

He has been able to bond with the people of the Ashanti kingdom while influencing the affairs of the country positively. The king has also been spotted playing golf and having fun on some occasions.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Otumfuo jetting off with his wife to London, UK

Some Ghanaians praised the Asantehene and applauded his maturity and humility as he greeted the staff and chiefs who waited for his arrival to reciprocate the respect they had shown him

alhajisalamu commented:

The Royal Majesty Wo Kum apem apem beba

nanakwadwoanning commented:

Forever our king! Asanteman dawase piawwwww❤️

ms_adutwumwaa commented:

Eiii… more than a president. Beautiful

he_is_dwumoh commented:

The suit…He should have been in his Kente

