Social media sensation Grand P and his plus-size curvy lover Eudoxie Yao have been spotted in Ghana

The celebrity couple arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on the evening of December 5, 2023

The couple in a new interview have shared their love tale and expectations for their relationship

Eudoxie Yao, the plus-size curvy lover of diminutive Guinea singer and Internet sensation has opened up about how the couple met.

In a new interview, Eudoxie Yao, the plus-size lover who is fond of his little man, recounted how they met in 2019.

When asked whether they were married, the woman admitted that Grand P had plans to tie the knot soon.

Grand P and his curvy lover talk about their relationship Photo source: Instagram/AdomTV

Source: Instagram

Eudoxie Yao calls Grand P a womanizer

In a video of the interview shared online, a presenter from Ghana's Adom TV questioned Eudoxie Yao's habit of pestering Grand P after the couple arrived in Ghana.

The curvy lover, Eudoxie Yao confessed that Grand P was a womanizer, hence, her constant efforts to police him.

The interviewer asked Grand P whether his partner's claims were true and his thoughts about his womanizing lifestyle.

The diminutive singer replied, "Everyone has their life," flexing his control over their relationship.

Netizens react to Eudoxie Yao and Grand P's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few factions as netizens weighed in on Eudoxie Yao's claims against Grand P.

Grand P and Eudoxie Yao dance Adowa at the airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted Grand P and Eudoxie Yao in high spirits as they were welcomed at the airport by a Ghanaian cultural trip.

The couple were seen dancing Adowa as they appreciated the warm reception from Ghanaians on their arrival.

