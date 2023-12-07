Reggie a member of the Asakaa Boys was approached by a fan for a photo and the fan put his hands over his shoulder

Reggie got agitated and quickly removed his hands, sparking reactions on social media

The video was shared on TikTok and many people were not pleased with Reggie's antics, criticising him

Reggie, a prominent member of the popular Asakaa Boys, found himself at the centre of controversy after an encounter with a fan took an interesting turn.

Asakaa Boys' Reggie and fan Photo Source: nastysantana1

Source: TikTok

The incident happened when Reggie was approached by an enthusiastic admirer while in town, seeking a photo opportunity.

As the fan placed his hands over Reggie's shoulders, the rapper visibly tensed up, displaying clear discomfort with the gesture. In a swift manner, Reggie quickly removed the fan's hands, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users.

The video capturing the incident went viral on social media platform TikTok, where it garnered significant attention. Netizens were quick to express their disapproval of Reggie's reaction, with many criticising him for what they perceived as an unwarranted and rude response to a fan's harmless attempt at interaction.

This incident has left some fans questioning Reggie's approachability and how he handles encounters with those who admire his work.

Reggie sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kikibel commented:

Reggie has allowed you to make video with him aaaa who asked you to put your hand on his shoulder

Milky_Way reacted:

Jonfo) Messi koraa they touch them na Reggie….. what’s wrong if your fan touched you

fredagodo wrote:

Reggie de3 he nor Dey lyk person ohh

Yaw Tog attacks Asakaa Boys

In another story, Yaw Tog, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, addressed comments made by members of the Asakaa Boys about him.

The musician shared that he did not betray the Asakaa Boys like the way Jay Bahd and other members suggested.

Yaw Tog revealed that he opted out of signing a contract with the Asakaa Boys because he did not agree with certain clauses in the contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh