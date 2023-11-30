Yaw Tog, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, addressed comments made by members of the Asakaa Boys about him

The musician shared that he did not betray the Asakaa Boys like the way Jay Bahd and other members suggested

Yaw Tog revealed that he opted out of signing a contract with the Asakaa Boys because he did not agree with certain clauses in the contract

Ghanaian music sensation Yaw Tog, in an exclusive interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, addressed the recent controversy surrounding him and the Asakaa Boys. The musician took the opportunity to set the record straight and shed light on the circumstances that led to the rift.

During the interview, Yaw Tog refuted claims made by some members of the Asakaa Boys, including Jay Bahd, suggesting that he had betrayed the group. The young artiste clarified that his decision not to sign a contract with the Asakaa Boys' record label was not an act of betrayal but rather a result of a disagreement over certain clauses in the proposed agreement.

The controversy sparked when Jay Bahd and others insinuated that Yaw Tog's decision not to be an official member of the group was a breach of trust. However, Yaw Tog explained that his decision was made from a business perspective.

In the interview, Yaw Tog disclosed that he carefully evaluated the contract presented to him by the Asakaa Boys but found certain clauses to be incompatible with his goals.

The musician also highlighted that he values the Asakaa Boys and views them as brothers, mentioning that there was no bad blood between them. He added that the boys did not have a deep understanding of the music business.

