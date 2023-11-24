Ghana's Asakaa Boys continue to spread their influence globally after coming on the scene a few years ago

News of Lil Durk jamming to O'Kenneth's new song has taken the internet and the genre's fans by storm

The song is from O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's joint project Pain in Glory released a few months ago

American rapper Lil Durk has just shown his fascination for the fast-rising Ghanaian Drill genre.

On November 23, 2023, the rapper used a recent song from O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's EP Pain in Glory on his Instagram.

The rapper's post thrilled scores of netizens who are impressed by the Asakaa Boys collective's trajectory.

Lil Durk jams to O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's new song on Thanksgiving Day Photo source: Facebook/YGAOkenneth, Facebook/LilDurk, Facebook/Xlimkid

Asakaa Boys excited as Lil Durk jams to Lonely On The Road on Instagram

Lil Durk shared a snippet of XlimKid and O'Kenneth's new song, Lonely On The Road on his Instagram, as he celebrated Thanksgiving Day eulogising his late brother who was tragically killed in 2021.

XlimKid, the new prodigy championing the genre and Jay Bahd, also a collaborator on O'Kenneth's Pain in Glory, have already expressed their thoughts on Lil Durk's post.

Most of the Asakaa Boys are thrilled by the All My Life hitmaker, who has been nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

They have taken his new post as a co-sign and look forward to what such a gesture may lead to, especially now that the genre, formally known as Ghanaian Drill, continues its journey for global dominance.

For many of the genre's fans, gestures like these mean a lot, considering that the Asakaa Boys earned its first global frenzy with a co-sign from the late Virgil Abloh.

Netizens react to Lil Durk's new Instagram story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts after seeing Lil Durk's story jamming to O'Kenneth and XlimKid's song.

@kaymelo__ wrote:

Not only as his story just lyk dat oo. He used it as his thanksgiving song for his lost brother. So this song means something to him. Do wild mk he giv y’all a free verse

@ybst0neey said:

obronii no kaa ns3m bebree nso asakaa na y3tii y3.

@GodfredAnkamah5 remarked:

O Kenneth will always be Kenneth.always thank him because this guy is a life living

@14_Jersey_ exclaimed:

Asakaaa to the whole wiase

@Kobi_Stereo added:

It’s about time ! The world go see

