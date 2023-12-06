A video of King Promise's Terminator song being in a bus abroad has left many people in awe

White folks who were aboard the bus reacted positively to the song as they vibed to it

Many people who saw the video were delighted that the song was getting the recognition it deserved

A Ghanaian man currently resident abroad left many in awe as he shared a video to prove that King Promise's Terminator track is indeed a global hit.

Taken to TikTok, the young man known as @telemo_uk shared a video where the danceable tune was been played in a bus.

Passengers aboard a bus vibe to Terminator Photo credit: @telemo_uk/TikTok @King Promise/Facebook

The video showed how excited he and some Ghanaians were as they sang the chorus of the song.

A number of white folks who were captivated by the song but could not sing the lyrics noded in sync with the beat whereas others also filmed the Ghanaians as they sang with joy.

The adorable video had raked in 5000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who throneged the comment section of the video were delighted that the song is getting the recognition it deserves whereas also expressed the desire to relocate abroad.

Big panda stated:

how i wish i have traveled abroad ,aww Lord

Dhareh commented:

The western world will feel our hit whether they like it or not.Happiness is free bros...Enjoy!

Mr Ewool (Gullygod) commented:

Why is nobody talking about the lady with the bottle. She’s feeling the vibe more than everyone else.

Shirley Hackling stated:

Love this sang…I would have joined singing with you

OJHA BLESS added:

let them know, where ever we go, we be like this always .one love my bros

