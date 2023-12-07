Jay Bahd, in a video, flaunted his adorable daughter as he sang one of his tunes with her

Ghanaian musician Jay Bahd melted hearts as he shared a heartwarming moment with his adorable daughter, impressing fans with their sweet interaction.

The footage showed Jay Bahd seated in a chair with no shirt on as he rapped. His charming daughter also hung across his shoulder, creating a touching scene that impressed netizens. The father-daughter duo shared a special bond as they rapped together.

Ghanaians flooded the comments section of the video, expressing their admiration for the beautiful parenting moment. Many were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Jay Bahd and his cute daughter.

Fans could not help but gush over the display of fatherly affection, praising Jay Bahd for being a good dad and creating memories with his child. The video quickly went viral, with some peeps expressing surprise that Jay Bahd had a daughter.

Jay Bahd and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Movalez said:

she's just loving what father or uncle is doing.She is watching one day one day

isaacig10 reacted:

Jay, I like your deep voice and if I hear your voice is be like I dey heaven

Nana Yaw9805 commented:

Jay bad we love u so much kumerican we are proud of u

Yaw Tog addresses Jay Bahd and Asakaa Boys

In another story, Yaw Tog, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, addressed comments made by members of the Asakaa Boys about him.

The musician shared that he did not betray the Asakaa Boys like Jay Bahd and other members suggested.

Yaw Tog revealed that he opted out of signing a contract with the Asakaa Boys because he disagreed with certain clauses in the contract.

