O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's song Lonely Road was used by an abroad lecturer during class

In a video, the lecturer projected the song on a large TV screen for the entire class to listen

The video was shared by a TikTok user, and in the comments section, Ghanaians were happy to see music from their country get love abroad

Ghanaian musicians O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's song Lonely Road has found its way into an international classroom. An overseas lecturer used the track during a class session, projecting the music video on a TV screen for the entire class to enjoy.

The unexpected moment gained attention after a TikTok user shared the video of the unique use of the Ghanaian song in an academic setting. In the footage, students could be seen enjoying the tune as they closely paid attention.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked a wave of positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they expressed their joy and pride in seeing music from their country reaching international audiences.

They also shared words of encouragement with the artistes.

Ghanaian excited for O'Kenneth and Xlimkid

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

m_rowzey said:

Asakaa to the whole wiase..Dem nor go understand the heat from kumericans

The Usurper reacted:

They’re studying #O’Kenneth#XlimKid in schools now….Asakaaaaaaah

艾诶诶 艾吾伊娜艾 commented:

@Xlimkid @yga o'kenneth now dem dey learn u 4 class

Kofi Sebedeo reacted:

Lonely Road to the world YGA Okenneth

mzkotoka wrote:

the fact is Ghanaian musicians make good music

Lil Durk jams to Lonely Road

In a similar story, Ghana's Asakaa Boys continue to spread their influence globally after coming on the scene a few years ago.

News of Lil Durk jamming to O'Kenneth's new song, Lonely Road, has taken the internet and the genre's fans by storm.

The song is from O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's joint project Pain in Glory, released a few months ago.

