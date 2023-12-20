Achimota School has acknowledged the strides of its young prodigy, Tyrone Marhguy

The young who was almost denied admission into the school finished his stint with flying colours

Netizens take to social media to remind them of what their actions would have caused Tyrone

Young Rastafarian prodigy, Tyrone Iras Marhguy from the Achimota school scored all As in his WASCCE exams.

The good news from the brilliant student took the internet by storm considering the drama around his admission.

Netizens didn't take it lightly on the school after making the Rastafarian's admission difficult.

Achimota School finally congratulates Tyrone Marhguy Photo source:Twitter/TyroneMarhguy, Twitter/AchimotaSchool

Achimota School acknowledges Tyrone's success

News of Tyrone Marhguy's significant strides in the WASSCE exams was well-received by numerous well-meaning netizens who were rooting for him.

Achimota School after drawing the young and brilliant Rastafarian to court over protesting his admission has finally acknowledged his success.

The school's social media platform authored a post on the X platform, urging Rastafrain and recognising him as a member of the prestigious alumni.

Netizens who still carry the sentiments from two years back took to social media to remind the school of the potential effects their actions would have caused.

Achimota School faces backlash from netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Achimota School's gesture.

@kwame_aej wrote:

apologize to the guy and his family, even Ghana

@Hamzah_Amadu advised:

I hope his story will shape ur admission requirements

@samuel_sesah remarked:

There's no shame in this. You groomed him to become a better man and I'm proud of your school for that. You have the potential. Don't discriminate the next time

@chief_aryba said:

Sia! You dey talk about excellence now. No bi you guys fight this guy gidigidi

@cyril_klevs added:

Hahaha you go talk true

Tyrone jumps into the air after checking his results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of a tense Tyrone Marhguy as he prepared to check his WASSCE results.

The young Rastafarian jumped into the air and couldn't hide his joy when he finally saw his results.

