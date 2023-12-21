Nana Aba Anamoah, a popular media personality, is currently trending following a latest video of her at an event

In the video, she was seen snubbing a blogger who videoed her without her permission

Nana Aba was clearly uncomfortable with the video, and netizens have shared their thoughts

Popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah was captured in a trending video snubbing a blogger at an event.

The video was taken by popular blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa. Nana Aba wore a black and gold dress and was busy on her phone while Nkonkonsa took the video.

Nana Aba Anamoah snubs Nkonkonsa. Photo Credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Nana Aba snubs Nkonkonsa

In the video, she could be heard asking him why he was taking a video of her without her permission, but Nkonkonsa paid no heed to her as he continued recording.

Netizens react to the video

He claimed to have missed Nana Aba , hence the video.

As always, Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comment section to express their views about it. Here are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

princessama11 said:

Not that it bothers her; but I cant stand her as well as Serwa. I am a very tolerant person but those two rub me off the wrong way. Strangely, I do like Sandra. Don't come for me

julivel21 added:

You taking her video and she said she you should stop yet you went ahead to post. Ah aden? Let her breathe

fmtfaith7 said:

Very beautiful old woman

afiaowusuaa_gyan said:

Such a snobbish act

nanc_y6803 added:

It's really rude to just randomly video someone when they feel uncomfortable you post it on socials to insult them like they don't have right to privacy. Fame is not easy.

kobby_fort said:

yawa o

abenah_agyeiwaa added:

What is Sister Nana Aba?

Source: YEN.com.gh