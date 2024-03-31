Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted a new look in the match between his club West Ham United and Newcastle United on March 30, 2024

His barber shared a video of the process of how he achieved his invisible locs by using hair extensions

Many people in the comments stated that it was the influence of dancehall musician Stonebwoy whom Kudus is a big fan of

Kudus flaunts new look

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder was seen in a viral video, switching up his look from a short afro haircut to invisible locs by using hair extensions.

His barber, whose name is not yet known, was see showing the before and after of Kudus' hairdo. The barber showed the process of him parting Kudus' hair and undertaking the locking process.

After the barber was done with the locs, he processed to trimming and dying the sides of the Black Stars player's hair to highlight his edges.

When he was done, he removed the barber capes and Kudus was all smiles as he flaunted his new look, his fashion style and diamond necklace.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus getting his hair locked.

Reactions as Kudus ditched his afro haircut for invisible locs

The video got many people sharing the view that dancehall musician influenced Mohamemd Kudus, since the footballer is a die-hard fan of the musician.

Below are the thougts of many Ghanaians:

ebenfobi said:

I know Stonebwoy has something to do with this

kweku_nasty said:

but he for change his phone protector

mark_bellie1 said:

Chalé this fit him waaaaaa

ibra80official said:

When you officially join the Bhimnation gang

mr_yordor said:

He looks like stonebwoy

mukesh_al_halal said:

Fits him so well . It’s best he grows his naturally .

kakepemifurniture said:

Simple life and simple phone even though he can afford anything but come and see me last money boy, flexing plenty but I no chop sef.

teddy_colly said:

Stonebwoy is proud

mavis_beasie_arhin_wood said:

I’m seeing stonebowy here

