Mental health advocate Abena Korkor has shared that blogger Nkonkonsa is a very good man and an absolute sweetheart

She advised Victoria Lebene, wife of Nkonkonsa, to hold on to her husband tightly because he is a gem

She also recounted an incident when Nkonkonsa travelled from Accra to Cape Coast just to celebrate her birthday with her

Abena Korkor, one of the most controversial Ghanaians, is in the news again, and this time, it isn’t for the wrong reasons.

The mental health advocate, in a very recent video posted on her Instagram page, claimed that blogger and husband of Victoria Lebene, Eugene Nkansah (popularly known as Nkonkonsa) is a very good and sweet man and that his wife is lucky to have a man like him.

According to her, Nkonkonsa is a man in tune with his emotions and a great cook.

Abena Korkor shares more on Nkonkonsa

Abena Korkor further went on to describe Nkonkonsa as a man with a kind heart and a sweet soul. She also recounted an incident when he travelled from Accra to Cape Coast just to celebrate her birthday with her. She went on to advise his wife, Victoria Lebene, to firmly hold on to him because she has found a very good man.

"Despite my difference with Nkonkonsa, he is a good man; he is very caring. When you are hungry, he will prepare food for you; he will pamper you to sleep. He is a sweetheart. Victoria has gotten a very good husband."

Ghanaians react to Abena Korkor's revelation

Abena Korkor's revelation shocked a lot of people, especially after she had called him all sorts of names during their scuffle a few months ago. Below are some of the reactions of Ghanaians.

@dj.nana.g reacted:

Eiiish as3m b3n koraa ni

@nanak0900 reacted:

Indeed he is more than just a good man. He’s one of the most amazing humans you will ever meet

