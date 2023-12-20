Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah, two popular presenters in Ghana, have put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians

The presenters, who are known for their deep sisterhood, shared a lovely video of themselves having fun at an event in Accra

The video has received tons of love comments from netizens

Ghanaian presenters Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah have displayed their sisterly love in a new video that is trending online. The presenters met at an event and couldn't hide their affection for one another.

Nana Aba, who has always referred to Serwaa as her goddaughter, met her at the launch of their boss Bola Ray's initiative, dubbed Entrepreneurship With Bola Ray. The event took place at the plush residence of the European Union ambassador to Ghana.

Nana Aba wore a lemon green dress and styled it with a neck scarf, while Serwaa wore a lovely black dress and styled it with a black bag.

Serwaa Amihere shows love to Nana Aba

In the video, the two were seen hugging each other and exchanging kisses on the red carpet. Serwaa took Nana Aba's face in her hands and kissed her cheek. When she attempted to kiss her lips, Nana Aba shouted, "No, don't kiss my lip."

Bola Ray also joined them on the red carpet to take pictures.

Ghanaians react to the video of Serwaa and Nana Aba

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

