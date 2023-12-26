Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has stirred social media with cryptic tweets about a mysterious figure named "Opana" and his secretive beach affairs.

Nelson's tweets allude to a beachfront near Teshie/Nungua, where Opana allegedly entertains multiple romantic interests, leaving followers curious and speculating about connections to rapper Sarkodie.

With a teaser about Valentine's Day, Nelson's tweets suggest impending revelations and potential drama, reigniting interest in her past alleged affair with Sarkodie.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and the book book she launched which caused a stir on social media Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh Source: Instagram

Speculation arises that the tweets may be directed towards Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, with whom Nelson had a past alleged affair revealed in her book, prompting Sarkodie to respond with a song titled "Try Me."

The online community awaits further details, anticipating Valentine's Day drama involving these Ghanaian celebrities.

Comments on Yvonne Nelson's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Yvonne Nelson. Read them below:

@Views09 said:

Why does Yvonne Nelson always get triggered by Sark but never gets bothered by Pappy Kojo who insults her daily?. Or Sark’a status makes the difference..someone help me understand

@kofi_adofo69 wrote:

You wrote your book to search for your father or to destroy someone’s happy home? You are bitter

@EiiScanty said:

today is 26th. Boxing Day for a reason.

@kojotrap wrote:

You have started, when they drag you they will say we are disrespecting womanhood

@ama_agyiewaa said:

I want to be like you Yvonne ❤️

@Sir_Kwofae

Morale lesson: "Mind the woman you sleep with today for the sake of your future"

@enocksmith84

What should we do with this information

