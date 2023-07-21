Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally addressed his replied to Yvonne Nelson's claims against him in her memoir

Sarkodie released a song Try Me to tell his side of the story, especially his role in terminating his baby with Yvonne Nelson

The rapper says that he never intended for the diss song to go public

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally spoken about his diss song, Try Me, with American media mogul Angela Yee on her show Way Up with Angela Yee.

According to Sarkodie, Try Me was leaked by people he sent the song to after recording it.

He said he made the song to vent his frustrations but did not plan to release it to the public. He just went along when he found out it had been leaked.

Sarkodie explained that his past with Yvonne Nelson was hard for him to talk about

To be very honest, it's a sensitive conversation. I didn't do any media press around it because I knew I might lose how I would like to present how I feel about it.

He narrated the circumstances that surrounded the song's release.

Where I was, it was very late, 2 am. Then I saw Twitter acting crazy because people were putting out the record. I had no idea because I didn't give it to...I have one or two people that I didn't want to suspect because it would create some energy. I did it just to hold onto it.

Watch the video below:

Tweeps react to Sarkodie's reasons for recording his diss track, Try Me, for Yvonne Nelson

Many felt Sarkodie lied when he said Try Me was leaked onto the internet.

@Rojayjay commented:

Someone amongst the “two, three people” who listened to the record after Sarkodie did his verses nu didn’t advise but leaked the record.

@kloro75 commented:

How can someone leak something you did all by yourself without anyone knowing about it.

@KwekuNoom commented:

He’s lied about Ace Hood before. We don’t trust that guy.

