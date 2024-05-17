Ghanaian football star Antoine Semenyo was happy to have his family in the stands to support him play his last home game of the season

In a photo sighted online, Semenyo's dad, mum, two brothers and sister were seen together with their boy in a beautiful group picture inside the Vitality Stadium

Netizens who chanced on the picture congratulated him for the fantastic season that he has had for AFC Bournemouth

The family of Ghanaian Footballer star, Antoine Semeyo were in the stands at the Vitality Stadium to watch his last game of the season.

Semenyo, who has had a successful season, featured in AFC Bournemouth's 1-2 defeat at home to Brentford.

Per the established convention in the English Premier League (EPL), families of the footballers grace their last home games to congratulate them for their hard work throughout the season.

This was exactly what the Semenyo's did, as the entire household was captured in a picture with the Bournemouth attacker at the Vitality Stadium, based in Kings Park, Boscombe, a suburb of Bournemouth, Dorset in England.

YEN.com.gh sighted his mum, father, two brothers and sister.

Antonine Semenyo has had an impressive season in the EPL scoring 8 goals with two assists in 32 matches for his club, AFC Bournemouth.

He has gradually become an integral member of the Bournemouth team, occupying the 11th position on the EPL table.

Ghanaians praised Semenyo

Ghanaians who came across the picture shared on the Facebook page of KickGh.CoM, praised him for his stellar performance in the EPL this season for AFC Bournemouth.

Some of the reactions are gathered below.

Edward Kissi commented:

"Nice one. You did well this season Antoine. Keep it up bro."

Wadie Wilberforce said:

"You make us proud, congratulations. keep the good works bro.."

Papa Kash also said:

"Antoine has had an amazing season, may he keep up the good work."

Antoine Semenyo scores brace as Bournemouth makes comeback from 3 goals down against Luton Town

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Antoine Semenyo was the man of the moment as Bournemouth made an amazing comeback from three goals down to win 4-3 against Luton Town.

The Cherries were three goals down by the end of the first half but made an unprecedented turnaround in the second half, putting four goals past Luton Town.

Semenyo scored a brace of the four goals Bournemouth scored in their comeback win

This takes Semenyo's goal tally in the Premier League to seven after making 24 appearances for Bournemouth, a testament to his form.

