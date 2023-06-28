Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie have gone viral after saying defamatory things about each other

The celebrities have confused their followers about what happened ten years ago during their brief encounter

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's diss song claiming the actress slept with multiple men after she disclosed he abandoned her after getting rid of his baby

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and musician Sarkodie have made some revelations about their past relationship. The two famous celebrities have given the public different accounts of what transpired and led to the termination of their pregnancy.

Yvonne Nelson, a successful actress, published her memoir on June 18, 2023, stating among many things, the regrettable decision she was forced to make about her baby because the baby's daddy, Sarkodie, was still living with her mother.

The 37-year-old was 25 when she got impregnated by Sarkodie. She disclosed that the rapper neglected her after she terminated the pregnancy.

In the I Am Not Yvonne Nelson memoir, the actress made these revelations:

I called him on the phone and said we needed to talk. He still lived with his mother and this was not the kind of news to break in the house. I called him out of the house when I got to Tema and we sat in my Toyota Rav4. (He drove a Toyota Matrix at the time if my memory serves me right).

I sensed the intensity of his emotions when I broke the news to him. I could hear his heart pounding and when he finally found his voice, he faltered. His message was, however, unambiguous. He didn’t want the pregnancy. That would damage him and his career. The only option was to get rid of it.

The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been born by mistake. I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father.

How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not psychologically and emotionally prepared to be a mother?

Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson with a diss song

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, award-winning rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie, released a diss song addressing certain allegations in the I Am Not Yvonne Nelson memoir.

This is what Sarkodie said in his viral song titled Try Me

Of course, I thought that you were trying to start another drama

Abi boy from the street, I know the game

Yes, I wasn’t ready

But then I told you to keep it

Wo kyer3 me s3

Wo school na wo ko gotto complete it

Cos me kaas3

Meaa me doctor

Mb3 hw3 wo

You said you don’t need it

So don’t you make it seem like I was the one pushing you

For termination cos that the only part wey I vex

Yvonne Nelson Replies Sarkodie After Claiming She Sleeps Around

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie, the stage name of Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, who responded to Yvonne Nelson upon publishing her autobiography on June 18, 2023.

After hearing the derogatory remarks in the song Try Me, 37-year-old Yvonne Nelson stated that the BET winner revealed incorrect details about their relationship.

