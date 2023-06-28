Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie has replied to Yvonne Nelson after launching her memoir on June 18, 2023

The BET winner made some revelations about their relationship that were not mentioned in the book

37-year-old Yvonne Nelson has tweeted after listening to the defamatory things said in the song titled Try Me

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie has replied to Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson with a diss song after she revealed their past relationship.

The 37-year-old movie goddess revealed in her memoir titled I AM Not Yvonne Nelson that the rapper impregnated her and drove her to get rid of it.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie rock classy outfits: @hitzfm

Source: Instagram

In his diss song, the BET winner denied all the allegations stating that Yvonne Nelson refused to visit his doctor and urged that she was still in school and wasn't ready to become a mother.

The mother-of-one, haunted all these years by her bad life choices, including getting rid of her baby, has shared a tweet after listening to the diss song.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some Twitter users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's tweet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@Mawunya_ stated:

The fact that Sarkodie left you at the hospital alone is very wrong. No gentleman will do such a thing. It’s pure heartlessness...

@Mawunya_ stated:

Also, Sarkodie uses this as an opportunity to push his music by replying to you through rap. Wow...I can’t believe it. Who does that? Wild

@BenopaOnyx1 stated:

How you put in the book made it look like Michael coerced you into aborting the kid When interviewers asked you for clarity, you told them, “Everyone is reading the book” Anaa

@EmperorKaash stated:

I don’t like anyone playing the victim card. Both of you had unprotected consensual sex and were clearly above 18 years old. You should know what happens when u have unprotected sex… The man said he was not ready to have a baby.. what about you? What were ur plans? Ah

@Egyriba1 stated:

From your book Seems you had more reason to abort than him

Yvonne Nelson shows off her new painting

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says painting is therapeutic and it helps calms her down.

Watch the movie about Yvonne Nelson's book

5 Positive Lessons You Can Learn From The I Am Not Yvonne Nelson Memoir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson who has been frank about her life, problems, and breakups in her memoir.

In her best-selling memoir, she discusses her background and some errors she wishes she hadn't made, such as disrespecting her stepdad.

YEN.com.gh has mentioned five ways the honoree's life story inspired her fans.

Sarkodie Replies Yvonne Nelson: Ghanaian Rapper Allegedly Addresses Actress' Book In Try Me Song

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about rapper Sarkodie allegedly responding to accusations made against him in the book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson by Yvonne Nelson.

The actress claimed in the book that Sarkodie had given her pregnant in 2010 but had to abort the child because she was unprepared.

Sarkodie replied to Yvonne in his most recent song, Try Me, in what many have called a harsh and dramatic manner that is upsetting on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh