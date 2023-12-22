Oliver Khan, in a hilarious interview, revealed his plans to fly Messi to Ghana

The social media sensation revealed that he had 49 bedroom mansion in East Legon where he would host the footballer

A video of the hilarious interview was shared on TikTok, and in the comments section, peeps could not stop laughing

Social media sensation Oliver Khan, famously known as The Ship Dealer, shared his plans to fly Argentine football legend Lionel Messi all the way to Ghana.

According to The Ship Dealer, he is the proud owner of a huge 49-bedroom air-conditioned mansion situated in East Legon. He declared that this mansion would be the venue for hosting the renowned footballer. He also shared plans to buy a ship for Argentina and convince Messi to play for Kotoko.

The amusing interview, which made its way to TikTok, had folks laughing as Oliver Khan detailed his extravagant plans.

Oliver Khan, a regular guest on Pure FM's radio show, has gained notoriety for his over-the-top bragging. The Ship Dealer's outrageous statements and funny lifestyle have turned him into a social media sensation. His appearances on Pure FM have become a must-listen for fans eager to hear some of his outlandish antics and bizarre claims.

Oliver Khan gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AYAT || Military said:

He go take the ship give Argentina work and pay

Gustavoashley commented:

Ship dealer is a whole mood aswear Eiii hmm

AGUERO KUN wrote:

we trust you Ship Dealer '

1 said:

You guys are lucky this man no go school reach far oo like wanna prezdoo be that oo

Oliver Khan looks fresh

In another story, Oliver Khan, popularly known as TheShip Dealer, in a video, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport with his friend and radio presenter Kankam Boadu.

The funny social media sensation, who features as a guest on Kankam Boadu's show on Pure FM, looked fresh and handsome as he touched down in Ghana.

The Ship Dealer was met at the airport by Appiah Stadium, who teased him and said he was looking nicer than his earlier days before he got famous.

