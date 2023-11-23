Global site navigation

Archbishop Duncan-Williams Displays Fire Dance Moves To Midnight Crew's Igwe At Church, Video Drops
Archbishop Duncan-Williams Displays Fire Dance Moves To Midnight Crew's Igwe At Church, Video Drops

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Archbishop Duncan-Williams got the internet buzzing wehn a video of him displaying fire moves during praise and worship at his church surfaced online
  • He joined the congregation in dancing and singing when Midnight Crew's Igwe was being performed by the choir
  • The video sparks many reactions from many Ghanaians as they admired his moves

A video of the founder of Action Chapel International Ministries, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, displaying fire dance moves during praise and worship has taken over social media.

Archbishop Duncan Williams displays fire moves at church
Archbishop Duncan Williams displays fire moves at church. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa
Archbishop Duncan-Williams dances during praise and worship

During praise and worship at Action Chapel International Ministries, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, was not left out of the glorious moment.

He joined hundreds of his congregation as they danced and gave praises to God.

In the video that emerged online, the founder of Action Chapel International Ministries was captured dancing to a 2009 hit song by Midnight Crew titled Igwe.

Video of Archbishop Duncan-Williams dancing to Midnight Crew's Igwe at his church, Action Chapel International Ministries.

Ghanaians react to the video of Archbishop Duncan Williams dancing

The video of Archbishop Duncan Williams dancing melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they cheered him on in the comment section.

Others also made mention of his son Daniel Duncan-Williams aka Papi Shilo who is also known to give fire dance moves in TikTok videos.

ameyaw112 said:

Papa with the moves

awurabenaunbreakable said:

This is me when I see my ex broken hearted after he left me for one Akosua girl whose wig is so hard and sharp ! Silver shine mpo ye

mr_s.kobe said:

Oooh that’s where his son gets it from. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree I guess.

ktu_finest said:

After the cash out is confirmed

yung_kenzy1 said:

There's a joy in the Lord

johnasantemusic said:

Awesome, Papa can boogie rofffff❤️

pidoman12 said:

We now know where Papa Shilo got his moves from

pidoman12 said:

He dances like the son

The official music video of the song Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams danced to during praise and worship.

Duncan-Williams angers pro-Palestine Ghanaians after backing Israel in prayer

YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International ministry declared support for Israel amid its attacks on Palestinian territories.

In a sermon on October 15, 2023, Duncan-Williams asked his congregation to pray for Israel as a nation following its response to a terror attack.

The flag of Israel was emblazoned on the giant screen behind him during the service as the prayers were said.

Source: YEN.com.gh

