Black Sherif has ignited worry among his followers on social media with a recent post

The young rapper took to microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, to talk about his mental state

Black Sherif's fans who deemed the post as troubling took to the comment section to encourage him to calm down

A recent social media post by Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has stirred worry among his fans. after he opened up about struggling mentally in recent times.

In the late-night post on X, the Konongo-born artiste reflected candidly on his state of mind following his successful Zaama Disco concert in Accra last week.

Black Sherif's post on X has sparked reactions Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif disclosed that he has been "going through a lot mentally" adding that he needed to cope.

As part of coping with his difficult psychological state, Blacko shared plans to visit a tattoo parlour and get new body art. He already has a number of tattoos, which he finds therapeutic.

"I dey go through a lot, I need enter tattoo shop make them shade me left and right," he said.

See the post below:

Ghanaians react to Blacko's post

As of the time of this report, Black Sherif’s post, which was made at 12:57 am on December 27, 2023, had received over 9,000 likes, 1000 retweets, and 350 comments.

While fans are applauding the young star's authenticity, his revelation of struggling mentally while at the peak of fame has ignited widespread concern and calls for support. His message highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental well-being even amid success.

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

Eei 1am! Blacko calm down okay

@withAlvin__ said:

Boss. Patience everything will be fine.

@___theSeraph said:

Be calming down na

Black Sherif Dances Like Poco Lee During Zaama Disco Rehearsals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Black Sherif danced like Nigerian star Poco Lee while rehearsing for his Zaama Disco Concert this year.

The video of the rapper entertained peeps after it hit the internet, with many laughing hard at the rapper's dance moves and rhythm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh