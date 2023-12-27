Shatta Wale: Ghanaian Musician Claims He Is Richer Than Sarkodie And Stonebwoy
- Shatta Wale has sparked reactions after he attacked Sarkodie and Stonebwoy during a performance
- The musician went on a long rant in the middle of his performance, claiming that Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are not richer than him
- The dancehall star insulted both artistes and boldly claimed that he was richer than them, adding that he made money from the streets
Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wake caused a stir during his performance at the Blue Top Villa Hotel. He attacked fellow musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, claiming that they were not richer than him.
Shatta Wale went on a long rant in the middle of his performance, insulting both artistes and boldly claiming that he was richer than them. He added that he made money from the streets through what he described as "browsing." He went on to ask if Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had ever browsed before.
Shatta Wale has been involved in several public feuds with other musicians in the past. This time, he chose to attack Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, two of the most successful musicians in Ghana.
It is unclear why Shatta Wale chose to attack Sarkodie and Stonebwoy during his performance. However, his comments have caused a lot of controversy and debate among fans of the musicians. Some have criticized Shatta Wale for his behaviour, while others have defended him, saying there was more to what he was saying.
Shatta Wale causes stir
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
MymsKut said:
I feel sad oo… look at this studio video of stonebowy, Larruso, jahmiel on his new song , Charlie I feel bad for shattawale
hu_bluu commented:
He go get heart attack oh. Those two always minding their business then there’s this one who’s so insecure
lazyboyjamil reacted:
Wale dey give ein fans Sergio Ramos job 247 no off days
Shatta Wale gets bashed
In another story, Shatta Wale made some derogatory remarks about the Play Ghana Music campaign and appeal recently forwarded to the government.
The artiste said he didn't believe the campaign's objectives were feasible and went on to bastardise the efforts of the campaigners.
Netizens blasted the artiste for curtailing the efforts of the artistes behind the campaign.
