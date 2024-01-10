Lil Win was invited to this year's edition of Frank Naro's Kumawood All-star hangout event

The actor was captured on stage performing with some members of his rival Ras Nene's camp

Their performance and bromance on stage impressed scores of Kumawood fans who are

On Monday, January 8, 2024, Frank Naro hosted some of the topmost names in the Kumawood industry to a star-studded ceremony.

The musician and actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, attended the all-star hangout held in Kumasi.

Also present were 39Forty and Kyekyeku, both affiliated with Dr Likee who is reported to be Lil Win's rival in the industry.

Lil Win performs with Ras Nene's cronies

Lil Win and Dr Likee's 39forty jump on stage

Despite the strained relationship between Lil Win and Dr Likee, the former seemed to have had a swell time with Dr Likee's cronies.

In a video seen by YEN.com..gh, Lil Win and 39forty were seen on stage thrilling the crowd with their music.

According to Frank Naro, the annual Kumawood All-Star hangout is purposed to unite the Kumawood industry for more advancement.

Scores of netizens were impressed by the bromance between Lil Win and Dr Likee's voices as they remain hopeful for a more fruitful relationship between the two comic actors.

Netizens react to Lil Win and 39forty's bromance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they drooled over the bromance between Lil Win and Dr Likee's cronies.

@solozee2288 commented:

Lilwyn , thanks. ❤ U killd it wth 39. Well don bro

@nanayaw4040 said:

Love to see Wzzy performance with 39 .... nice

@user-jp5ij6wd5q wrote:

I love ❤️ the bromance between 39_forty,kyekyeku n C confion ❤✅

@davidbah3537 remarked:

This is very beautiful to see brothers and sisters happy together like this❤❤❤❤❤

@johncobina6871 added:

I think liwin is ready to mingle with Dr Likee and his team but Likee & Shifo have hardened their heart which is not good . What are we looking for in this world? Thank you liwin for your maturity

