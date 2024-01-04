In a recent video, Shatta Wale descended heavily on his former manager Mr Logic calling him a thief and a liar

The freedom hitmaker described Mr Logic as a man who will say the most outlandish things just to receive Mobile Money

Shatta Wale in a recent post shared a list of 8 showbiz personalities he feels must be banned from the media space, Mr Logic was part of the list.

Tensions have been brewing between Shatta Wale and a few media personalities over the past week.

Over the week, Shatta Wale released a list of 8 showbiz pundits he feels should be banned from the media space, included in that list is Mr Logic.

The freedom hitmaker in a recent video that has since gone viral on social media has descended heavily on Mr Logic, calling him a liar.

What Shatta Wale said

In the video, Shatta Wale is seen talking about Mr Logic in a not-so-friendly way. The artiste threw so many shots at his former manager, to the extent of calling him a liar and a thief. Shatta Wale in the video also recounted a time when he gave some money to Mr Logic to help purchase a car for him and both the money and the car never came back.

Mr Logic can tell you someone threw a table from Kenya to hit his wife’s head. He is a very prolific liar. Mr Logic can say the most outlandish things because he would want MoMo from you. The most painful aspect of all this is, these are the people who will go on air and talk about me. I remember a day I wanted to buy a car, after giving him the money to purchase the car, I didn’t see him for a week.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale’s Video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale’s claims:

@Isaac Quaye said:

Okk this is why Mr. logic always defend Shatta so he will not reveal his secret but Shatta doesn’t know how to keep secret.

@daviddoe76 said:

I like shatta but he's creating to many enemies for himself..don't say things u do for people in private..nobody will feel safe around u again

@Kwabena Polo said:

So that be y logic dey always defend Shatta

@Modibo said:

I can’t wait to watch utv showbiz

Mr Logic bashes Sarkodie for ignoring his collaboration request

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Logic has shared some criticisms about Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. In an interview with Andy Dosty, the pundit went all out sharing his awkward experience with Sarkodie detailing how the rapper snubbed his request for a collaboration. The pundit bitterly complained about Sarkodie's attitude adding to the voice of others like Samini who have registered their displeasure against the rapper on similar issues.

