Artiste manager Mr Logic and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's beef has taken a new turn, as Mr Logic has released a diss song for his rival.

The song, titled Murder Line, surprised many Ghanaians as Mr Logic delivered an old-school, hardcore dancehall vibe and threw jabs at Shatta Wale.

Mr Logic beefs with Shatta Wale Photo Source: Shatta Movement, Mr Logic

Source: Facebook

Mr Logic, who is also a dancehall artiste, showed his lyrical prowess and flow in the song and accused Shatta Wale of being a fake, a liar, and a hypocrite.

The song has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, as fans of both Mr Logic and Shatta Wale have expressed their opinions on the diss track. Some praised Mr Logic for his skill.

However, some criticised Mr Logic for his diss song and said that he was seeking attention and relevance. Others also said that Mr Logic was jealous of Shatta Wale’s success and that he was trying to ride on his fame.

Shatta Wale has not yet responded to Mr Logic’s diss song. However, he is expected to reply soon, as he has a history of engaging in beef with other artistes.

Mr Logic claims to have had a hand in Shatta Wale's rise to stardom.

Shatta Wale attacks Mr Logic

In another story, Shatta Wale made a video replying to Mr Logic after the artiste manager levelled some allegations against him.

The dancehall star was furious and showed large stacks of cash to prove that he did not aspire to be like Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale and Mr Logic have been beefing for the past few days and have exchanged words in several videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh