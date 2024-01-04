Shatta Wale made a video replying to Mr Logic after the artiste manager levelled some allegations against him

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hit back at Mr Logic, an artiste manager who accused him of being envious of rapper Sarkodie. In a video posted on his social media platform, Shatta Wale dismissed Mr Logic’s claims and showed off large stacks of cash to prove that he did not aspire to be like Sarkodie.

Mr Logic had earlier alleged that Shatta Wale told him in a private conversation that he wished he was like Sarkodie, who is widely regarded as one of the best rappers in Africa. Mr Logic also claimed that Shatta Wale was jealous of Sarkodie’s achievements and popularity and that the dancehall artiste was always trying to undermine the Otan crooner.

Shatta Wale did not take Mr Logic’s allegations lightly. He responded by calling Mr Logic a liar and challenged him to provide evidence of their supposed conversation. He also said that he was not interested in being like Sarkodie.

To further drive his point home, the controversial dancehall star displayed bundles of Ghanaian cedis in his video and said that Mr Logic did not have that sort of money.

Shatta Wale and Mr Logic have been beefing for the past few days and have exchanged words in several videos.

