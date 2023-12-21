Mr Logic has opened up on an uncomfortable experience he had with Sarkodie and his team in the past

The pundit said he had requested Sarkodie to collaborate on a song and even offered to pay

But the rapper declined and didn't even accord him the courtesy to respond to the request

Music executive and radio pundit, Mr Logic has shared some criticisms about Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

In a new interview with Andy Dosty, the pundit went all out sharing his awkward experience with Sarkodie detailing how the rapper snubbed his request for a collaboration.

The pundit bitterly complained about Sarkodie's attitude adding to the voice of others like Samini who have registered their displeasure against the rapper on similar issues.

Mr Logic talks about Sarkoie's stingy attitude with regards to collaborations Photo source:Twitter/Hitz1039fm, Twitter/Sarkodie

Mr Logic disappointed in how Sarkodie treated him

According to Mr Logic, he is not a newbie in the music industry and his experience should at least help his cause when he wants a verse from the rapper.

The pundit recounted how he went through all the right channels including speaking to Angeltown and DJ Mensah, Sarkodie's manager and DJ to help broker the deal.

"I was willing to pay Sarkodie $10,000 for features; I sent him the songs but the verses never came" Mr Logic complained as he berated the rapper for his attitude.

Netizens react to Mr Logic's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Mr Logic's claims.

@Scotch419 said:

I don’t know what really goes on in the entertainment space but sometimes let’s be fair, I can imagine the pressure on Sark - like you sent him 5 songs, he should listen,go through and later reply you with the ones he likes in the name of relationship eyyy.

@FK_Anane wrote:

This’s becoming one too many Obidi. It’s not by force to do a song with all the industry folks, but just tell them the truth whenever they chat you about a project

@eagleyez7 remarked:

Mr. Logic paa $10K for a verse from Sark adɛn he figa Obidi be small boy anaa. Tchewwwwwwwwwww. Features too be by force.

Sarkodie addresses Samini's claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samini's interview where the reggae dancehall artiste went on a spree voicing out his frustrations with Sarkodie not replying to his messages related to a collaboration.

According to Sarkodie who let out a reply on the same platform Samini used, he treats collaboration requests differently from most artistes and can only apologise to Samini if he feels hurt.

