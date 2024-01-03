





A man has gone viral after a video of him dancing seriously at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time of Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak.

Man dances hard at Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Man dances hard as he gets free food at Faila's cook-a-thon

In the video, the young man displayed serious dance moves after he received his portion of free food at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

The young Ghanaian Chef is on a quest to break the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher.

As part of the attempt, Chef Faila is to dish out portions of the food and give to her supporters for free while keeping records of the portions distributed.

One man who has since gone viral was seen dancing seriously with his bowl of fufu, soup and meat in his hand, amidst loud cheers from the crowd of supporters.

Video of a man dancing seriously after receiving his free bowl of fufu and soup, loaded with meat.

Ghanaians react to a video of a man dancing seriously after getting free food

The video got many people laughing hard as they stated that he might go hungry again considering the energy he used in dancing Below are some of the comments from people:.

caramel_la_2.0 said:

By the time he's done eating, he will go hungry again ..energy spent in dancing is more than what the food can give

kwamezack_ said:

The smoke is working perfectly

vigabwoy_network said:

We no dey gree for anybody this year

"She dey cook": Photos of Faila's meals served for free at the cook-a-thon drop

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak awed many Ghanaians when pictures of the well-garnished local meals she serves her supporters at the cook-a-thon surfaced online.

The meals she has served so far include fufu, tuo zafi, jollof rice among others.

Many have wished they could travel to Tamale to enjoy the free meals, while others applauded her in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh