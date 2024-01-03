Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak awed many Ghanaians when pictures of the well-garnished local meals she serves her supporters at the cook-a-thon surfaced online

The meals she has served so far include fufu, tuo zafi, jollof rice among others

Many have wished they could travel to Tamale to enjoy the free meals, while others applauded her in the comments

Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak has won the admiration of many with the well-garnished meals she is serving at her Guinness World Record longest cook-a-thon.

Meals served at Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @adomtv and @failaabdulrazak

Pictures of Faila's meals go viral

Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak is on a quest to break the record of Irish Chef Alan Fisher's record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, and also to put Ghanaian food on the map.

Pictures of the exquisite meals she is serving her supporters at the cook-a-thon have surfaced online as many applaud her.

Some of the meals that have been served include fufu, tuo zafi, jollof, and waakye. For breakfast, she serves omelettes with tea.

Pictures of some of the meals Faila is serving at her cook-a-thon.

Below are more pictures of the delicious meals Faila is serving at her cook-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the exquisite meals being served at Fiala's cook-a-thon

The pictures of the meals being served at Faila's cook-a-thon have taken many by surprise as they wished they were also there to enjoy the sumptuous meals. Others also wished her all the best as she aims to break Alan Fisher's record.

sikaba_bills said:

Wow! This one dey cook better food la. My mouth come papa

bamfi_nana said:

She for do soakings, ekuegbemi and the rest to make the job easy

josephineoppong35 said:

Your cameras don't justice to these appetising foods

beatricemensah13 said:

Chale the food de3 she the cook am well well ooh

florencequeen2131 said:

The jollof is jollofing

