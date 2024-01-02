2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Queen Teiya sahred videos of how she uplifted the spirits of supporters at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon in Tamale

Videos of her chanting with supporters as Faila danced in her glass cubicle have melted many hearts on social media

Many people applauded Queen Teiya as they advised her to join the jama group for the senior national football team, the Black Stars

2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani shared videos of how she boosted the spirits of supporters at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Queen Teiya at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon in Tamale. Image Credit: @queenteiya_gmb22

Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya starts jama session at Faila's cook-a-thon

The cook-a-thon which is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, has many supporters trooping in to put Faila Abdul Razak in high spirits.

However, when Queen Teiya made an appearance at the cook-a-thon, she realised that the spirits of supporters were down. She then took it upon herself to start singing chants and others joined in.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

"When I got to the venue where @failaabdulrazak is going to be cooking for days ? I realized the moral was low so I started Jama with my friend Frank and the rest was history."

The beauty queen further encouraged others to visit Tamale and support Faila as she attempts to break the record of Irish Chef, Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This is for mother Ghana so if you’re in Tamale please come and support Faila. @guinnessworldrecords we love you ❤️.

In excitement, Queen Teiya also noted that she tasted a number of Faila's meals, she wrote:

OH I ALSO TASTED HER FIRST MEALS so now I’m President of the TASTETERTHON and SUPPORTERTHON GENG .

Video of 2022 GMB winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani engaged in a jama session with supporters at Faila Abdul Razak's sook-a-thon in Tamale.

Ghanaians comment on Queen Teiya's video

The video melted many hearts on social media. Below are some of the lovely comments from Ghanaians:

ghhyper1 said:

Black stars need you at Afcon paaa

sarfoa_asamoah said:

President of the support geng❤️.

naaahema_gmb22 said:

A queen for a reason

mary.rock.73550 said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Was just wondering whom this pretty and very supportive lady was. Seeing her at the singathon and cookathon. Despite the distance u still made it. It was today I found out she is a queen . You are a great queen. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

aswardharuna said:

This lady is phenomenal ❤️❤️I love her for her kind and soft heart

vandevon2015 said:

Teiya deserve Support-a-thon title❤️

