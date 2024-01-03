A plus-size lady stole the moment at Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record longest cook-a-thon attempt that is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale

The lady shook her backside seriously as she displayed her assets in a video that has since gone viral on social media

Meanwhile, Faila Abdul Razak aims to break Alan Fisher's record of 119 hours and 57 minutes

A curvy lady stole the moment at the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt by Faila Abdul Razak. The beautiful lady was seen shaking her massive backside in front of supporters.

Curvy lady dances at Faila's cook-a-thon. @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Curvy lady shakes her backside massively at Faila's cook-a-thon

In the video, supporters were captured cheering on Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon of Irish Chef Alan Fisher.

However, one person who stole the moment was a curvy lady who stood in front of the crowd and displayed exceptional dance moves.

The crowd cheered her on while she shook her backside seriously while turning and beaming with smiles.

The lady was dressed in a traditional multicoloured tie and dye that was loose and covered her body from head to toe. She styled her look by wearing a purple scarf.

Meanwhile, Faila Abdul Razak's cookathon is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and she aims to break Alan Fisher's time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Below is a video of a lady displaying fire dance moves at Faila's cook-a-thon.

Faila dances as Tung-Teiya starts jama session at her GWR cook-a-thon, video

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that 2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Tung-Teiya shared videos of how she uplifted the spirits of supporters at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Videos of her chanting with supporters as Faila danced in her glass cubicle have melted many hearts on social media.

Many people applauded Tung-Teiya as they advised her to join the jama group for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh