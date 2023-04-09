Rigworld Group CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban has built a mgnificent mansion on an island at Ada in the Greater Accra

Kofi Abban, a godfather to Shatta Wale, opened the new mansion with a big party on Sunday, April 9, 2023

A video and photos from the housewarming party have emerged online showing the plush mansion

Kofi Amoa-Abban, one of the godfathers of Shatta Wale, has built a plush mansion on an island at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

Kofi Abban, CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil and gas company in Ghana, opened the new house with a grand party on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Videos from the housewarming party of the Forbes-recognised oil and gas entrepreneur have emerged online.

Kofi Abban opened his island mansion at Ada Photo source: @ghhyper1

Kofi Abban's Ada island mansion virtually sits on water

One of the videos shared by @ghhyper1 on Instagram shows the house can only be accessed by a boat. Some of the partygoers were riding on a boat to the house.

The boat dropped them off on a wooden platform, where they moved towards the main house. The inscription on the entrance showed the place had been named MK Islands.

Later, @ghhyper1 shared photos giving a closer look at the edifice. It is made of different one-storey buildings with a large swimming pool in the front.

Kofi Abban brokered peace between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

For those who may not yet know him, Kofi Abban is a successful businessman and a big player in the entertainment industry.

Kofi Abban is credited with bringing peace between Shatta and Stonebwoy following their impasse at the 2019 VGMAs.

Months after brokering the peace, Kofi Abban was reported to have gifted Shatta Wale a Range Rover on his birthday.

