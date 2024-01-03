Shatta Wale has taken harsh swipes at entertainment pundit and his former manager, Bullgod

This comes after Bullgod sent a message to him threatening to be a thorn in Shatta Wale's skin this year

Their revived feud has gotten the attention of scores of netizens who shared their thoughts about the latest development

Ghanaian musician and controversial socialite, Shatta Wale has berated his former manager, Bullgod who has now become a prolific entertainment pundit.

These harsh swipes from Shatta Wale were triggered by a post authored by Bulldog declaring his intention to haunt the musician in 2024.

Several videos of Shatta Wale tearing and Bullgod have surfaced online, showing the artiste's motive to match his former manager boot for boot.

Shatta Wale descends on former manager Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale, Facebook/Bullgod

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Shatta Wale exposes Bullgod's past

In one of the videos, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale detailed what Bullgod's life was like during their working days.

According to Shatta Wale, he was responsible for Bullgod's upkeep gifting him money regularly. The musician called him an underachieved 45-year-old who stays in a family house.

The relationship between the artiste and his former manager which has now taken a nose dive has deteriorated through exchanges like these.

In his video, the musician reacted to Bullgod's jab at him, establishing that he was ready to face Bullgod boot for boot.

Netizens react to Bullgod and Shatta Wale" 's revived feud

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed on the feud between Shatta Wale and Bullgod.

@Sammer_Rity wrote:

But if ibi true say at the age 45 Bulldog still dey stay for ein family house de3 yawa ooo. A whole bulldog wey be braggadocio dey stay plus ein wife and kiddies for family house

@A_JordanPadi quizzed:

So what Bulldog take all that money do? Or Shatta dey lie?

@QuofiYbb said:

Bulldog knows exactly how to trigger him and he always gets him

Shatta Wale gets into trouble with Uniland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the fiasco at the widely advertised concert Uniland where Shatta Wale was supposed to perform but failed to do so.

The event's organisers released a statement condemning Shatta Wale's actions and established their readiness to battle the artiste legally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh