According to Bullgod, in 202, he lived in Shatta Wale’s brain however this year, 2024, he is going to haunt him like a ghost

Other showbiz personalities on Shatta Wale’s list include Abeiku Santana, Akwesi Boagye, Ola, Sally, Arnold, Andy Dosty and Mr Logic

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known in the entertainment industry as Bullgod has thrown shots back at Shatta Wale after the latter added him to the list of showbiz pundits that need to be banned from the industry.

Shatta Wale posted a list of 8 radio and TV personalities that he wants to be banned from the media space.

According to him, these individuals are dwarfing the growth of the entertainment industry. Included in the list are Sally, Andy Dosty, Bullgod, Mr Logic, Arnold, Abeiku Santana, Akwesi Boagye, and Ola.

Bullgod’s Response

In response to the post, the showbiz pundit took to his Facebook to write a few words to Shatta Wale. He said being on the airwaves is inevitable, he [Bullgod] will be on the radio more than Shatta’s songs will be played, and that he will make more TV appearances than music videos from Shatta’s camp. He emphasised that Shatta will not have any choice but to hear him everywhere including on his phone where he [Shatta Wale] will be reading about him[Bullgod] as though he was a course.

Mr GbeeNaabu - It’s 2024 and you have NO CHOICE but HEAR me more on radio than your songs are played. You will SEE me more on TV than your videos will ever air. Unfortunately for you, I’m on your phone, I’m all over the internet and you READ about me — Like a course you’re studying. In 2023 I lived in your brain …2024 I will haunt you like a ghost, I will keep you awake. You’re a loyal fan. Keep following me.

Ghanaians react to Bullgod's post

YEN.com.gh monitored a few reactions by Ghanaians under Bullgod's post. Below are a few of the reactions:

@Skippa Heights said:

These Bars are tougher than Nsawam Prison…. eiii

@Prince Banayelebale Yangla said:

Ahhhh Manager why the year is still young

@King Cnb said:

Shatta will soon be irrelevant if he keeps on fighting people left, right and center

@Simprimoo Gyebi de First asked:

Aren’t you paid to talk about him on radio?

@Sulemana Adam Oda questioned:

What kind disgraceful post be this???

