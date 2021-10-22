Perhaps the synonym for controversy is Shatta Wale, as the Dancehall musician is noted not only for hit songs but controversies.

Shatta Wale has been touted as the Ghanaian musician with the most controversies and beef.

Strangely enough, the more beef or controversies Shatta Wale creates, the higher his fame and followership soars..

A collage of Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Here are 6 of the major controversies Shatta Wale has caused so far since his rebranding from Banada in 2013.

1. First beef: Shatta Wale’s first-ever beef happened in 2013. This was at the Ghana Music Awards when he expected to win Dancehall Artist of the Year. That prestigious award went to female Dancehall act Kakie. Disappointed, Shatta Wale stormed out of the award’s auditorium and with anger, kicked and scattered objects at the venue. This was the time he had gone off the scene as Bandana and resurfaced as Shatta Wale. From that day, Shatta Wale’s name keeps soaring.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Another GMA fight with Stonebwoy: Still, on Ghana Music Awards, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy brought the 2019 edition of the show to an abrupt close with their fight. Again, Shatta Wale expected to win the Dancehall Artist of the year but this eluded him as the award went to his then fiercest rival Stonebwoy. During Stonebwoy’s speech on stage, Shatta Wale was captured walking there, prompting Stonebwoy to pull a gun. His action resulted in a fight leading to Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk Cedi, punching Shatta Wale in the face and giving him bruises.

3. Fight with Sarkodie: Before his GMA fight with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale had a feud with Sarkodie. He called Sarkodie names, including that he is a betrayer and cheap musician. This led to Sarkodie composing a song Advice to taunt Shatta Wale. In that song, Sarkodie called Shatta Wale’s songs noise and said he only wore ‘Alumi’ chains, not real gold or silver.

4. International beef: Shatta Wale also made name in Nigerian when he extended his beef to his colleagues there. It started with Wizkid, when he granted an interview in Accra and said that to him, Wizkid is not a superstar. This transcended to other musicians, including Timaya.

5. Firing shots in his house: Shatta Wale also shook social media with news of him firing warning shots in his house. This was during his beef with Wizkid and co. With a cigarette in one hand and the gun in the other hand, he fired several shots in the air while mentioning the names of the Nigerian artistes he was feuding one after the other.

6. Issue with road contractor: Shatta Wale was also in the news when he reportedly fought a road contractor over a misunderstanding. According to the report, Shatta Wale ordered his boys to beat up the constructor for blocking the way to his home, during a construction work in their area.

7. Shooting prank: The current controversy is Shatta Wale’s shooting prank for which he has been arrested and on remand. On October 18, 2021, he pranked Ghana with a shooting scandal, through his PA Nana Dope, who has also been arrested.

Shatta Wale taken to Ankaful Prison

Shatta Wale, has finally been taken to the Ankaful Prison after he was denied bail.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Starrfm.com.gh, Shatta Wale was taken to Ankaful on Thursday night, and he is expected to spend a week there after he was remanded in police custody.

Source: Yen.com.gh