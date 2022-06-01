Ghanaian professional footballer, Thomas Teye Partey has issued an ultimatum to Ace Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

He told her that if she's in dire need of an interview, she should pray the Black Stars win the World Cup

Fans and football lovers shared hilarious comments with some telling her to fast or wait till 2090

Ghanaian professional footballer, Thomas Teye Partey says that he would only grant an interview to ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah if Ghana wins the World Cup.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who is the General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM asked Thomas Partey when he would be granting her an interview, and he confidently said:

When the Black Stars win the World Cup.

Thomas Partey. Photo Source: @thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

In shock, she asked him whether the Black Stars were confident in sweeping away the World Cup. He told her it depends on what she believed and that if she's in dire need of an interview, she should pray for the Black Stars to win.

If you want an interview, pray for us to win.

Ghana is preparing for the World Cup in Qatar this year and they would be playing against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

Nana Aba Anamoah asked the Black Stars Midfielder whether he was confident in winning the group stage especially against the Uruguayan team with top players such as; Luis Suárez, Federico Valverde.

He responded saying:

It's not a problem. We would play against them.

Fans react to Thomas Partey's ultimatum to Nana Aba Anamoah

doris.hug:

Wodwene s3 magyimi

frankitah:

you have to start fasting ooo else forget about the interview

amani_bakesgh:

This will happen in 2085

wilskygh:

Like joke like joke Ghana go win this World Cup oo

eddiedmixo:

Y3 gye World Cup aaaa

_precious__artwork_:

I like the vhim

silencer4wan:

unless 2090

obiba_nana:

you acted so real.. “wo dwene s3 m3gyimi”I really felt that

qwesi_promise_:

That's all.. no world cup no interview

ntigyan:

Oh the interview isn’t coming off. Sorry

ekow_ba:

Nana, wo b3 tw3n aky3 literally

jorge.wise:

Herr Nana. Smartness de33 Woy3 mu asantehene

