Faila Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thon is well into its 5th day having registered over 100 hours in action

Scores of celebrities have graced Faila's cook-a-thon with their presence urging her to soar on

Some netizens who hope to see comedian and food content creator, SDK at the venue have already begun to question his whereabout

Ghana's first-ever attempt at the longest cooking marathon is underway with chef Faila Abdul Razak at the front line.

The resilient chef and wife of a Ghanaian soldier has already exceeded 100 hours in her endeavour and dished out over a thousand plates to her guests.

Her attempt has become one of the biggest events in Ghana starting the new year and has gotten the attention of many netizens.

Netizens implore SDK to storm Faila's cook-a-thon Photo source: Facebook/JahblessFaila, Facebook/SDK

SDK absent at Faila's Cookathon

Faila's much-talked-about cook-a-thon has attracted scores of celebrities who thronged the venue in Tamale to support her.

Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena was one of the first socialites to grace Faila with his presence.

So far, Ghanaian superstars like Fancy Gadam and Afua Asantewaa who recently climaxed her GWR Singathon attempt have been in Tamale.

A post made by a core member of Afua Asantewaa's team has gotten netizens talking about the absence of popular comedian and food content creator, SDK's at the ongoing cook-a-thon.

So far, the comedian has shared a number of reactions on social media but netizens want him present at the venue with some suggesting to crowdfund the purchase of a flight ticket for him.

Netizens share their hopes to see SDK at Faila's Cookathon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts about SDK's absence at the cookathon.

Man Maniini said:

You are smart. I totally forgot about him

Gyebi Isaac wrote:

During Bacci's cooking, one content creature did the same. I have forgotten his name.

Adnan Inusah commented:

I tag am for twitter taya. I guess he’s not interested.

EtorKo Dupeh reacted:

I still don't get how he isn't in Tamale by now!

Eugene Sintim added;

Charley, I really wish he was around.

Kvng Glenn Samm suggested:

let’s contribute and get on a flight ticket

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum serenades Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's presence in Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak.

The socialite who arrived in Tamale with her husband took the microphone and sang to Faila urging her to soar on.

