Afua Asantewaa Aduonum joined a tall list of socialites to throng Tamale lending their support for Chef Faila

Afua Asantewaa and her husband were welcomed to Tamale with cheers from fans

She took the microphone to serenade the chef gaining applauds for her efforts from netizens

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ended 2023 on a grand note with her official Guinness World Record attempt at the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Faila Abdul-Razak, a chef from Tamale began the new year with her cooking marathon attempt which is still underway in Tamale.

Yesterday, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum flew from Accra to Tamale to cheer Faila on as she inches close to her target.

Afua Asantewaa serenades Faila at the ongoing cook-a-thon Photo source: Facebook/JahblessFaila, Facebook/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Afua Asantewaa cheers Faila to victory

The longest cooking marathon record is currently held by an Irish Chef, Alan Fisher who registered 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

A Ugandan woman who clocked in 144 hours just before Faila started is yet to be verified.

Faila who started her attempt on January 1, 2024, has currently done over 90 hours and is still going strong.

Yesterday, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum decided to serenade her with the lyrics of Becca's African Woman.

The Ghanaian chef couldn't hide her joy as she grabbed the hands of her sous chef for a dance while in her fabricated kitchen.

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Afua Asantewaa's gesture.

brendabrownatt said:

I was teary watching this. The moral support is on a different level when she came

ibra_mack wrote:

The way this Faila get energy no de333, she fit cook for the whole week oohhh

hibamirenterprises1 remarked:

Womensupportingwomen❤️❤️❤️

iam_koa1 exclaimed:

Ghana yɛ ni gye yɛn ho oo but nkɔfoɔ mmienu bi pɛ sɛ ɔmo tena yɛ anigyeɛ so

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon meals distributed on the streets to the needy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the decision by Chef Faila to distribute some of her cook-a-thon meals to underprivileged kids and the aged in Tamale.

The Ghanaian chef is bent on leaving none behind with her cook-a-thon attempt as she pushes forward to victory.

