A group of Ghanaian men have gone viral on social media after they stole the show at Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking hours

The men were seen using the bench press to lift weights and then later on moved to the floor to do some pushups

The video left many people in ae as they wondered whether they were exercising to prepare themselves for Chef Faila's sumptuous meals

A video of a group of Ghanaian men exercising hard at Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon has gone viral on social media.

Macho men at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @adomtv and @failaabdulrazak

Ghanaian men gym hard at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

In the video, the men were seen taking turns as they lifted weight on the bench press which they brought to the Modern City Hotel in where Chef Faila's cook-a-thon was taking place.

They later formed a circle, went on the floor and did several push-ups while the crowd of supporters cheered them on.

The men exercised as they prepared for the meals that would be served them at the event.

