A video of Chef Faliatu Abdul-Razak ' husband speaking on his wife's cook-a-thon is trending online

The handsome soldier revealed that his wife will not end the cook-a-thon even after clocking the 120-hour target

Netizens who thronged the comments secion of the video praised the man for being supportive of what his wife is doing

The husband of Chef Faliatu Abdul-Razak has given a new update on when his wife intends to end the cooking marathon (cook-athon) record attempt.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei said Chef Falia will not end the cook-a-thon on the 120-hour target as earlier envisaged.

Husband Of Chef Failatu's gives update on cook-a-thon Photo credit: @FailaAbdulRazk/X @Felicity Nelson/Facebook

Source: UGC

Although he did not give a specific date the cook-a-thon will end, she said his wife was going to continue beyond Day 5 and will only end when she feels tired.

"She said five days, we are all here, she will not end tomorrow, she will carry on till she says she is tired,".

He also added that Chef Failatu is physically and mentally prepared for the task ahead.

The video which had raked in over 19,000 views and 140 comments was captioned:

"A supportive husband. We spoke to Chef Falia’s husband who has been here supporting from the onset of the cook-a-thon".

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the husband for being supportive

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the soldier for being a supportive husband.

Babynaa Ruthacia wrote:

There are still good supportive men out there. You are fading cus you want momo and Frontal wigs alway, God bless all hustlers

QUAND RSA indicated:

Every woman deserves to be called beautiful at least once a day. So,to all the females reading this.. YOU are beautiful!

Ama Akuetteh replied:

All the single ladies..receive your supportive husbands..right now.! In Jesus's Name.! Cheerleaders and destiny helpers.!!!

Nigerian man compares Hilda Baci's and Chef Faila's cook-athon

Earlier YEN.comgh reported that the Nigerian man based in Ghana, reviewed Chef Faila's Guinness World Record attempt.

He warned his fellow country folks to stop comparing their style of cooking jollof to the popular Ghanaian method used by the Chef Fa Falia

He also advised Hilda Baci, to take notes from Chef Faila, berating the Nigerian for her infamous comment about Ghana jollof.

Source: YEN.com.gh