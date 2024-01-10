Failatu Abdul Razak has ended her attempt to break the Guinness World Records' longest cooking marathon by an individual

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon ended on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after cooking for 227 hours within 10 days

If her attempt gets approved, Faila will be breaking the current of 119 hours held by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Failatu Abdul-Razak, also known as Chef Faila, attempt at the Guinness World Recordlongest cooking marathon by an individual has come to a close.

Chef Faila's record-breaking attempt ended on the morning of January 10, 2024, after she had clocked 227 hours of cooking.

Starting on January 1, 2024 at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon had been initially planned to last for five days, a total of 120 hours. She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

Going into the 10th day, Faila's team had hinted that they were going to end the cook-a-thon at 10:00am, making it 226 hours of cooking. But as of 10:00am, Faila was still not done with her last meal and had do one more hour to conclude.

What is next for Chef Faila?

As of the time Chef Faila turned off the fire to end her cook-a-thon, Fisher was still the one holding the record, meaning the Ghanaian had done over 100 hours more than the official record.

But her record would have to be approved by the Guinness World Records after she submits evidence to the board for a review.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, was optimistic that his wife would break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record.

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

