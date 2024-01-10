Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's cooking marathon has been acknowledged by the Guinness World Records (GWR)

According to the GWR, they were waiting for the evidence of her exploits to review

Faila cooked for 227 hours in a 10-day cook-a-thon, which started on January 1, 2024

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has reacted to the 10-day cooking marathon by Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

Chef Faila made history by cooking nonstop for 227 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to the delight of many.

Starting on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon was planned to last for five days, that is 120 hours. She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

Guinness World Records awaiting Faila's cook-a-thon evidence

Following the conclusion of the cook-a-thon, Ghanaian influencer Olele Salvador prompted GWR about Faila's exploits.

The official GWR X (Twitter) account acknowledged her attempt and expressed its readiness to review the evidence related to Faila's cook-a-thon.

Faila gets emotional after ending cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, moments after turning off the fire, Chef Faila got draped with the flag of Ghana. An emotional Faila was captured, almost shedding tears.

Sharing the photos to announce the end of her cook-a-thon, Faila, who has now been promoted to executive chef, quoted the famous Independence Day speech by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

"Allow me to borrow a part of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s words: “At long last, the battle has ended.” I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with excitement and joy. You’ve been by my side on this journey from the very first minute to 227 hours. Now, it’s time for us to rejoice and jubilate. This victory is dedicated to God and Ghana! Thank you all, m’pagya!"

Ugandan Chef Mama D reacts to cook-a-thon attempt in Ghana

Earlier, the Ugandan chef who cooked for 144 hours, hoping to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon, reacted to the cook-a-thon attempt by Ghanaian chef Faliatu Abdul Razak.

The Ugandan, Mama D, revealed she has decided not to embark on another cook-a-thon but rather target a different world record.

Many people who commented on her post supported her decision to attempt another record.

