Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak completed a 10-day cooking marathon in an attempt to set a new world record for the longest individual cooking session

Starting on January 1, 2024, and concluding on January 10, 2023, Chef Faila said she was motivated by the genuine joy on the faces of people enjoying her food

Her Facebook post emphasized that the happiness and enthusiasm of those savouring her meals provided a profound sense of purpose during this historic culinary endeavour

“If there's one thing that keeps me happily stationed in the kitchen, it's the sheer joy I witness on the faces of those enjoying my food. The way each of you dives into your meals with genuine enthusiasm gives me a true sense of purpose in this history making endeavor.”

Chef Faila extended the date for her GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Faila made a U-turn earlier and changed the date she would end her cookathon. She decided to do over 200 hours instead of the initial 120 hours she intended to do earlier.

This was announced by renowned media network Adom TV on their social media pages as they disclosed Chef Faila's decision.

Most people at the time suggested that the support from Ghanaians and other important dignitaries in the country was enough motivation to keep her going.

Chef Faila Ends Guinness World Record Attempt After 227 Hours Of Cooking

Meanwhile, Chef Faila completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest individual cooking marathon, concluding the feat on January 10, 2024.

Initially planned for five days, totalling 120 hours, the cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale was extended to 10 days.

Chef Faila surpassed her initial goal, clocking an impressive 227 hours of continuous cooking, surpassing the previous record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

