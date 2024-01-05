Kwame Oboadie, in a video, paid Chef Failatu a visit at her cook-a-thon to show his support and was served food

The social media sensation, popular for his love for food, danced happily as he was served a plate of jollof and chicken

Abdul Razak Failatu is attempting to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon and has received massive support from Ghanaians

Ghanaian social media sensation and food lover Kwame Oboadie showed his support for chef Abdul Razak Failatu, who is attempting to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

In a video posted on his TikTok account, Oboadie paid a visit to Chef Failatu in Tamale, where the cook-a-thon is taking place. He was greeted warmly by the chef and his team, who have been cooking non-stop since January 1, 2024.

Oboadie was served a plate of jollof rice and chicken, one of the many dishes that Chef Failatu has prepared during her record-breaking attempt. Oboadie has expressed his admiration for the chef’s skill and endurance and encouraged her.

He also danced happily as he enjoyed the delicious meal and encouraged his followers to support Chef Failatu.

The chef is aiming to cook for 200 hours, or more than eight days, to beat the current record of 119 hours 57 minutes held by Alan Fisher.

Kwame Oboadie sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Little General said:

Food CEO has confirmed it, it is finished

the game wrote:

if kwame no go de3 cookathon wouldn't be complete

Klɛnam commented:

The real definition for "ɛdidie Kwan nnwa"

Man dances at cook-a-thon

In a related story, a man enjoyed himself when Abdul Razak Failatu began her Guinness World record attempt for the longest cooking marathon.

The Ghanaian chef's attempt has been staged in Tamale, the Northern Region of Ghana.

A video from the grounds showing a man aggressively dancing after tasting Failatu's food has gone viral.

