A trotro mate in Ghana received a surprise drawing of himself from an artist while on a commercial vehicle

The mate, not expecting such a gesture, was visibly surprised and delighted, expressing his gratitude with a broad smile and a fist bump to the artist

The artist shared the heartwarming moment on social media, capturing the mate's joy and appreciation for the unexpected sketch

The reaction of a bus conductor popularly referred to as a trotro mate in Ghana when an artist handed him a drawing of himself has got netizens talking.

The trotro mate, who did not expect such a thing, was surprised when the artist gave him the sketch on a piece of plane white paper.

In a video on X, formally Twitter, @Enilart drew the mate while in the trotro and gave it to him as a gift when he was done.

A collage of the sketch and the trotro mate's reaction Photo credit: @Enilart Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The mate could not believe his eyes and smiled wide for a long while. He gave the talented artist a fist bump to show his appreciation and showed the drawing to his master, the driver.

Watch the video below:

Social media users comment on the video

Several people reacted to the video and applauded @Enilart for putting smiles on the mate's face. Read some of them below:

@BabatundeMabs said:

I'm sure he either sleep with it tonight or the last thing he will look at before going to be na this picture. You kpai the guy...I dey feel the joy inside am.

@Ask_samuel_ wrote:

Bro, that bro is in cloud 9 ❤️

@RASNANATAGOR said:

Draw me some or unless i turn mate before, look at how he’s smiling

@reminizeyoungf1 wrote:

I like watching your videos bro keep putting smile on the face of the youth .be remembered of your work bro

@EricAmankwa said:

Their smile is priceless ❤️ and they probably will remember it for life. The only thing we rake away upon death is memories and you giving them one. Thanks Enil

@collbry wrote:

After handing the pic to him, you saw that ecstatic look in his eyes.....it was everything for him

Genius Ghanaian JHS Boy Draws Handsome Mahama; Netizens Impressed By Beautiful Photos

In another story, YEN.com.gh Kwarteng Vincent of the Drobo Trinity Preparatory and Junior High School showed his talent by drawing former president John Dramani Mahama.

Vincent, whose school is in Drobo Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana, posed in several photos with his impressive drawing on social media.

In the pencilled drawing, the youngster drew the former president sporting a suit and colourful flying tie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh