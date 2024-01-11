Chef Faila has given props to the owners of the Modern City Hotel, where she made her Guinness World Record attempt

The chef was grateful to the caretakers of the establishment, stating that they did not charge a penny from her

Chef Faila recently finished her attempt and has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the love and support that they have shown her

Chef Faila, the Ghanaian chef who recently completed a 227-hour cook-a-thon, has expressed her gratitude to the owners of the Modern City Hotel, where she made her Guinness World Record attempt.

In an interview, she said that the hotel management was very supportive and generous to her, as they did not charge her a penny for using the venue for 10 days.

Chef Faila added that the hotel was an ideal location for her attempt, as it was situated in Tamale. She said that the hotel attracted a lot of visitors and customers, who came to witness and taste her dishes.

Chef Faila is awaiting the verdict of the Guinness World Record, which is expected to be announced soon. She is confident that she has met all the criteria and requirements for the record, which currently stands at 119 hours, set by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Ghanaians praise Faila

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

OPTIMISTIC commented:

in the dark he was there s3 s3n?... eii maame hw3 yie oo... husby is listening

stacy anastacia owusu wrote:

This is wisdom...You don't know when Your door of blessing will open,never give up on helping others

Junaid said:

Relax until they approve this dear. It can go in vain even if we pray against it ❤️❤️you are indeed the soldier who trained your husband

Chef Faila praises Chef Eric

In another story, Chef Faila has revealed the reason she chose Chef Eric to be her assistant during her Guinness World Record attempt.

She mentioned that Eric had been a support system for her for a long time, way before she started the cook-a-thon.

Chef Eric has received praise for standing through thick and thin with Chef Faila during her audacious attempt to set the world record for the longest cooking time.

