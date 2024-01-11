Chef Faila, in a video that is circulating on social media, was spotted performing Stonebwoy's 'Into The Future,' exciting many

Chef Faila, the Ghanaian chef who recently completed a 227-hour cook-a-thon, has shown her versatility and talent in a video that is making waves on social media.

The video, which was posted by one of her fans, captured Chef Faila performing Stonebwoy’s hit song ‘Into The Future’ with gusto and flair.

Chef Faila Sings Stonebwoy's Into The Future Photo Source: Jah Bless Faila

The video showed a different side of Faila, who is generally seen as a calm and reserved individual by many Ghanaians. The chef sang the tune with a lot of enthusiasm, making hand gestures and movements reminiscent of that of Stonebwoy, the award-winning Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician12.

The video has received a lot of positive reactions from fans and celebrities alike, who praised Chef Faila for her energy and charisma.

Chef Faila is awaiting the verdict of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, which she attempted to set from January 1, to January 10, 2024.

Chef Faila excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ohene commented:

Someone that can sing word to word of stonebowy song…..can you cook-a-thon with her

Nana Ama Asiedu685 wrote:

Most Talented,You Have made Military Wives Association Proud!!

amablessing commented:

Ahh what's happening here or am I on the wrong appIs she not the quitet Chef Faila this

Chef Faila praises Eric

In another story, Chef Faila has revealed the reason she chose Chef Eric to be her assistant during her Guinness World Record attempt.

She mentioned that Eric had been a support system for her for a long time, way before she started the cook-a-thon.

Chef Eric has received praise for standing through thick and thin with Chef Faila during her audacious attempt to set the world record for the longest cooking time.

Source: YEN.com.gh