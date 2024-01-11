After successfully concluding her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt on Wednesday, January 10, Chef Faila Abdul-Razak thanked God

She took inspiration in a quote from Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in a gratitude post on her socials

Fans and netizens have since showered her with compliments for making herself and the country proud

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul-Razak kicked off her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, and ended on Wednesday, January 10.

In nearly 10 days, she cooked 156 different meals for 227 hours, serving over 2,860 plates to the underprivileged and the homeless.

When she took to her socials after ending her cooking marathon, Chef Faila expressed excitement as she took inspiration in a quote from Ghana's first president, the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

''Allow me to borrow some of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's words: "At long last, the battle has ended." I couldn't help but be overwhelmed with excitement and joy. You've been by my side on this journey from the very first minute to 227 hours.

"Now, it's time for us to rejoice and exult. This victory is dedicated to God and Ghana! Thank you all, m'pagya," she said on Facebook.

Netizens celebrate with Chef Faila

Chef Faila's post had garnered nearly 500 reactions at the time of this publication.

Chef Faila recalls crippling experience before cook-a-thon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila recounted a crippling experience on the night she arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to kick off her GWR cook-a-thon adventure.

During a press conference after the nearly 10-day cooking marathon, she recounted that she had a near-paralysing experience, which took the Grace of God and her medical team to revive her.

Chef Faila described the encounter as terrible because it left her motionless and her team confused.

